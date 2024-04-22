Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,764 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 429,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
