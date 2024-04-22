Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 697,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in monday.com by 331.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,240,000 after buying an additional 483,709 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 35.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,011 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,420,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in monday.com by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 149,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MNDY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.76. 232,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,862. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2,537.21 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $239.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. monday.com’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

