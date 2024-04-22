Jennison Associates LLC Has $273.72 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,309,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,801,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $273,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 82.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Trading Up 0.8 %

NI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,984. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

