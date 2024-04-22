Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,726,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507,746 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Bank of America worth $260,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,860,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,323,000 after purchasing an additional 84,439 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.54. 15,937,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,417,945. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $296.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

