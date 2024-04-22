Jennison Associates LLC Sells 567,443 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,985,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567,443 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.27% of CenterPoint Energy worth $228,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 135,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $28.73. 701,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Read Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.