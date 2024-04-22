Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,275,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,287 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 919,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 391,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,452,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 835 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $53,556.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,898.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,657. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

APLS stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $47.32. 194,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

