Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,487,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Keysight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.22. The company had a trading volume of 204,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,078. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

