Insider Selling: Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Timothy Peters sold 1,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total value of C$45,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,792.50.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE:ENGH traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,340. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.81. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 12-month low of C$27.51 and a 12-month high of C$38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enghouse Systems

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.