Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 160.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.40% of NU worth $548,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NU by 401.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 915,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,138,000 after buying an additional 4,044,904 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 39.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 314,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NU by 1,235.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Finally, Washington University raised its stake in NU by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,521,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,700,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

