Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.20. 934,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,173. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.16 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $321.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

