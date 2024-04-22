Duality Advisers LP Has $2.62 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 13.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,553,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $124,319,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,021. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

