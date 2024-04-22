Jennison Associates LLC Sells 265,371 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,759,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Snowflake worth $1,345,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Snowflake by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $145.83. 1,893,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,593,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day moving average of $179.41. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $476,894.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,735,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $476,894.88. Following the sale, the executive now owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,735,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,868,487. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.