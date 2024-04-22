Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.05 Billion Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.97% of Trade Desk worth $1,049,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 967,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,170 shares of company stock worth $41,250,398 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

