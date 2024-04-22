Telemus Capital LLC Has $734,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FDX traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.58. 305,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,646. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.