Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 590,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

