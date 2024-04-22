Telemus Capital LLC Sells 681 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.28. 392,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,844. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.