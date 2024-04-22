HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Holdings Cut by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after buying an additional 48,447 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 50.9% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after buying an additional 78,779 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 12.1% during the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 81,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.40.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.