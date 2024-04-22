Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,511.4% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 24,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.99. 475,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,099. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.89.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

