Serum Price Tops $0.0477 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Serum has a market cap of $5.96 million and $789,556.38 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Serum
Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.
Serum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
