Toncoin Price Hits $6.07 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00009196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $20.72 billion and approximately $200.81 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,017.02 or 1.00029665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011078 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00103205 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,572,356 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,560,260.397892 with 3,471,240,790.008211 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.15105939 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $207,654,410.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.