Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Financial Analysis

Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ise Blu Equity and CuriosityStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ise Blu Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A CuriosityStream 0 0 1 0 3.00

CuriosityStream has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Ise Blu Equity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A CuriosityStream -85.95% -32.94% -24.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ise Blu Equity and CuriosityStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ise Blu Equity and CuriosityStream’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CuriosityStream $56.89 million 1.01 -$48.90 million ($0.93) -1.16

Ise Blu Equity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CuriosityStream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of Ise Blu Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CuriosityStream beats Ise Blu Equity on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ise Blu Equity

Ise Blu Equity Corp. operates in the consumer goods, entertainment, and technology sectors. The company engages in various entertainment, marketing, and new media services, including film production, development of a music label, distribution and marketing of independent music labels, artist management, social networking, acquisition and development of broadcast and broadcast material, and real estate acquisition, as well as sale and licensing of merchandise for apparel manufacturers. It also sells hand tools, hand held power tools, commercial construction equipment, and other consumer items, as well as wholesales gemstones and jewelry. Ise Blu Equity Corp. is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

