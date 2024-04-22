Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 129,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

