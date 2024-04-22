Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $22,482,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 617.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 573,249 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,527,000 after buying an additional 481,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,072,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 368,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

