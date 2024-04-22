North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,593 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,870,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,070,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 583,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 58.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

