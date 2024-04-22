North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $486,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,384. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

