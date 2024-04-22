Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,070,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.72. 130,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,352. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.