The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.63.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $153.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,686. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

