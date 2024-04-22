Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,498. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.51. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

