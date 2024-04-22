Telemus Capital LLC Sells 183 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $153,532,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 39.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,728,000 after acquiring an additional 429,473 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 32,275.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,489,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Moody’s by 40.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,671,000 after acquiring an additional 206,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.01 and a 200 day moving average of $369.95. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $296.45 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

