Citigroup Cuts Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $15.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 55,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.22 and a beta of 0.94. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,670,691 shares in the company, valued at $43,571,102.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,670,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,571,102.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,884 shares of company stock worth $1,159,755. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 357,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 396,320 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

