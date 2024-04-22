Terri Duhon Buys 308 Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Terri Duhon bought 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.88 ($3,109.52).

Shares of LON WISE traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 797 ($9.92). 1,088,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,826.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 901.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 823.09. Wise plc has a 1-year low of GBX 513.20 ($6.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.50 ($12.42).

WISE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,123 ($13.98) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 896.20 ($11.16).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

