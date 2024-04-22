Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stake Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Kirby worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,118,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 139,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 168.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.02. 332,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.97.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $4,932,521 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

