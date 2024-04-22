Duality Advisers LP Buys 126,532 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 809.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,355,590 shares of company stock worth $633,443,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

CPNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.06. 5,409,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,257,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

