Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $585.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $720.00. Netflix traded as low as $542.01 and last traded at $551.09. 3,492,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 4,439,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $555.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.99. The company has a market capitalization of $237.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

