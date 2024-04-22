Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.15

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.15 and last traded at $58.78, with a volume of 42425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Andersons Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $144,842.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,858.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,845. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 65.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

