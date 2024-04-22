Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Down 20%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 212,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 616,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

