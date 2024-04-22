Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.41

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $74.21, with a volume of 1903447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,800 shares of company stock worth $20,823,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

