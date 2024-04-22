Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.89

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 174395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

