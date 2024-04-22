Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.52

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 275144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 277.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 182.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 35.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

