Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.54

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 668519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTS. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 183.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 37.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 248,143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 9,612.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $410,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.