Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.46

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 318110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,162.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,179.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,379.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at $570,179.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

