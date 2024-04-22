Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.30. Core Scientific shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 814,730 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CORZ shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. Research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan acquired 65,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Core Scientific stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.