Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $93.77

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.77 and last traded at $94.97, with a volume of 134241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

