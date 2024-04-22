NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.61

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 20403775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

