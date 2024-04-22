MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.92. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 3,029,637 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 11.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

