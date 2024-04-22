Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,977,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

