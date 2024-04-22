Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $165.60. 416,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day moving average is $139.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

View Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.