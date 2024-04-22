Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $165.60. 416,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day moving average is $139.40.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
