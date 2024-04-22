OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OGE Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 244,140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 670,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $38.04.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

