CyberConnect (CYBER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $181.51 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for about $9.12 or 0.00013826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a market cap of $181.51 million and approximately $19.10 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,901,944 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me. The official message board for CyberConnect is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 19,901,943.67843472 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 9.24955918 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $17,951,163.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.