Toncoin Price Reaches $6.06 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion and $200.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00009183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,572,356 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,560,260.397892 with 3,471,240,790.008211 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.15105939 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $207,654,410.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

